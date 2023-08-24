BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.22%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
DGKC 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.13%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.64%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
MLCF 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
OGDC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.37%)
PIOC 91.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
PRL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,069 Increased By 19 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New low for PKR: US dollar now above 300 against rupee in inter-bank market

  • This is the first time the US dollar has closed over the 300 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 04:28pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a new record low as it dropped below the 300 level for the first time against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 300.22, a decrease of Re0.58 or 0.19%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee had fallen to the then record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 299.64.

The currency has come under renewed pressure after the authorities decided to lift import curbs, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Experts said the depreciation comes amid ongoing political instability.

“PKR devaluation will not stop till Pakistan achieves political stability,” Najam Ali, CEO Next Capital, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is critical for undertaking vital economic reforms. Such reforms will require broad political consensus. Too much political and economic uncertainty is causing economic chaos. These atrocious conditions are killers of investors’ confidence,” he added.

Internationally, the US dollar nursed a sharp pullback against Asian currencies on Thursday, after softer-than-expected global economic data muddied the interest rate outlook and pushed down US yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium.

“Weaker than expected … data led markets to scale back their expectations for US policy,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Carol Kong, with jobless claims the next focus ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies remains higher for the month, but dipped about 0.2% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied after earlier declines on Thursday caused by disappointing economic data from key economies, with investors awaiting a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues on interest rate moves.

Oil prices Pakistani rupee Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market rupee rate IMF and Pakistan dollar rates Pakistan currency

Comments

1000 characters
faisal Aug 24, 2023 11:06am
Expert a large jump in next 3 days since gap is huge.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali AYC Aug 24, 2023 12:24pm
How masses will meet their both ends ? and dont forget many are unemployed there.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sugon Dzntz Aug 24, 2023 01:02pm
First of all thanks to Allah, boys played well, it was a team effort everyone played their part so we were able to reach 300.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Aug 24, 2023 01:56pm
The only thing in this country capable of going to the moon … US$ !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Aug 24, 2023 02:21pm
Fear can no longer keep people silent. One day history will write name's of traitors who created this mess
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Suchudi Aug 24, 2023 03:01pm
If this rapid rate of devaluation continues, soon the PKR will be toilet paper.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 24, 2023 03:02pm
350 soon.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Suchudi Aug 24, 2023 03:02pm
If this rapid rate of devaluation continues, soon the PKR will be toilet paper.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Suchudi Aug 24, 2023 03:04pm
If this rapid rate of devaluation continues, soon the PKR will be toilet paper.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Suchudi Aug 24, 2023 03:04pm
Sad
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Imtiaz Ahmed Aug 24, 2023 03:06pm
@Shahid Khan, keep crying. Nothing will change.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M furqan Aug 24, 2023 03:58pm
I am interested
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 24, 2023 04:35pm
Slap on our green and white faces
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Aug 24, 2023 04:39pm
@Shahid Khan, judges will/should be at the top of the list.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Aug 24, 2023 04:40pm
Look at the mess the President House is in; what do we expect other than a slide.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

New low for PKR: US dollar now above 300 against rupee in inter-bank market

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Oil steadies, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 76% in 6MCY23

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI

Read more stories