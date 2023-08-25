BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
Surplus power generation: Consumers to pay over Rs124bn capacity charges

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Consumers will pay capacity charges of over Rs124 billion for the surplus power generation during the last quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 in the coming months.

The XWDISCOs are seeking approval of the regulator for the recovery of capacity charges as well as others from the consumers.

As per official figures, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) wanted to recover the highest amount of Rs28.906 billion on account of capacity payment from the consumers followed by Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs22.634 billion and FESCO Rs21.170 billion, and GEPCO Rs13.891 billion.

In addition, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) would recover Rs7.554 billion capacity charges from consumers, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs8.024 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs6.794 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs6.042 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs5.816 billion, and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) are Rs3.469 billion.

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Additionally, variable operation and maintenance of Rs7.542 billion included Rs1.096 billion of FESCI, Rs797 million of GEPCO, Rs351 million of HESCO, Rs439 million of IESCO, Rs1.798 billion of LESCO, Rs1.401 billion of MEPCO, Rs935 million of PESCI, Rs388 million of QESCI, and Rs87 million of TESCO.

The use of services charges and financial cost of Rs14.358 billion included Rs2.320 billion of FESCO, Rs1.573 billion GEPCO, Rs950 million HESCO, Rs870 million IESCO, Rs3.236 billion LESCO, Rs2.622 billion MEPCO, Rs715 million QESCO, Rs654 million SEPCO, and Rs448 million of TESCO.

The impact of Rs7.253 billion of transmission and distribution on monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) included Rs751 million of FESCO, Rs509 million GEPCO, Rs604 million of HESCO, Rs741 million of IESCO, Rs1.060 billion of LESCO, Rs1.298 billion of MEPCO, Rs1.411 billion of PESCO, Rs437 million of QESCO, Rs383 million of SEPCO, and Rs59 million of TESCO.

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 25, 2023 07:09am
Thanks CPEC. Thanks China
