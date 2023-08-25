Saudi envoy calls on Jilani

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Saudi ambassador congratulated Jilani on assuming office and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Saudi leadership.

She said that bilateral ties, with special emphasis on trade and investment were also discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu also called on Jilani.

