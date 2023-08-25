BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi envoy calls on Jilani

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Saudi ambassador congratulated Jilani on assuming office and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Saudi leadership.

She said that bilateral ties, with special emphasis on trade and investment were also discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu also called on Jilani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al Malki Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Saudi ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani caretaker foreign minister

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi envoy calls on Jilani

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories