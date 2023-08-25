SLIC holds orientation session for management trainees

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) hosted State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) 25th batch of management trainees at SLIC’s Principal Office, as part of the bank’s “State Bank Officers Training Scheme.”

To broaden the scope of knowledge of newly recruited officers, SBP and SLIC have collaborated to provide intensive training on the internal operations of premium non-banking financial institutions.

During the session, Dr. Aftab Alam, Executive Director SLIC, said “These programs are bound to increase the breadth and depth of knowledge of the trainees enabling them to become better leaders.”

