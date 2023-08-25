BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
World

Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimea, in a symbolic win during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014 when Moscow’s forces seized the peninsula. Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said its special forces landed overnight on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it “engaged in combat”.

“As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed,” it said in a statement, adding that the “state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.”

The assault, it said, was part of a “special joint operation” with the country’s navy. Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Black Sea peninsula since the start of Moscow’s invasion, and refers to the territory as “temporarily occupied” in statements.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it had destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, which it said inflicted a “painful blow” on enemy air defences.

The overnight operation was announced on the occasion of Independence Day as the war with Russia entered its 19th month.

Ukraine Russia ukriane war Ukrainian Crimea

