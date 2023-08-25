Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’

KYIV: Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimea, in a symbolic win during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014 when Moscow’s forces seized the peninsula. Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said its special forces landed overnight on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it “engaged in combat”.

“As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed,” it said in a statement, adding that the “state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.”

The assault, it said, was part of a “special joint operation” with the country’s navy. Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Black Sea peninsula since the start of Moscow’s invasion, and refers to the territory as “temporarily occupied” in statements.

On Wednesday, Kyiv said it had destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, which it said inflicted a “painful blow” on enemy air defences.

The overnight operation was announced on the occasion of Independence Day as the war with Russia entered its 19th month.