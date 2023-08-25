KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 24, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Rafi Securities Bankislami Pak 148 15.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 148 15.42
Akik Capital Bata (Pak) 1 1,769.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 1,769.00
HH Misbah Sec. Century Paper 200 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 28.50
MRA Securities Ghandhara Ind 500 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 105.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 48,884 739.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,884 739.50
MRA Securities Nishat Power 400 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 20.00
Intermarket Sec. Shell Pakistan 300,000 138.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 138.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 350,133
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments