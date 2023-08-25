KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 24, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Rafi Securities Bankislami Pak 148 15.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 148 15.42 Akik Capital Bata (Pak) 1 1,769.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 1,769.00 HH Misbah Sec. Century Paper 200 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 28.50 MRA Securities Ghandhara Ind 500 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 105.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 48,884 739.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 48,884 739.50 MRA Securities Nishat Power 400 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 20.00 Intermarket Sec. Shell Pakistan 300,000 138.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 138.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 350,133 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023