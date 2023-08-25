KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 24, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
284,041,295 171,898,317 13,803,731,654 9,010,564,862
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,054,174,508 (1,090,658,277) (36,483,769)
Local Individuals 10,009,758,490 (11,256,044,070) (1,246,285,579)
Local Corporates 9,420,863,920 (8,138,094,572) 1,282,769,348
