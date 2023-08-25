BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:44am

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Habib Metropolitan     24.08.2023       03.00       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Bank Limited           Thursday         P.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period
                                                    Ended June
                                                    30, 2023
AGP Limited            24.08.2023       03.00.      Half Yearly                 Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period
                                                    Ended June
                                                    30, 2023
Unilever Pakistan      24.08.2023       02.30       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Foods Limited          Thursday         P.M         accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the Period
                                                    Ended June
                                                    30, 2023
==========================================================================================

