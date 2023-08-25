KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Habib Metropolitan 24.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting in Bank Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress the Period Ended June 30, 2023 AGP Limited 24.08.2023 03.00. Half Yearly Meeting in Thursday P.M accounts for Progress the Period Ended June 30, 2023 Unilever Pakistan 24.08.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in Foods Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress the Period Ended June 30, 2023 ==========================================================================================

