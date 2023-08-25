Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Habib Metropolitan 24.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly Meeting in
Bank Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress
the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
AGP Limited 24.08.2023 03.00. Half Yearly Meeting in
Thursday P.M accounts for Progress
the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
Unilever Pakistan 24.08.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Foods Limited Thursday P.M accounts for Progress
the Period
Ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
