KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== International Industries Limited 30.06.2023 20% (f) 2,272.936 17.23 27.09.2023 20.09.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M 27.09.2023 AGM Otsuka Pakistan 30.06.2023 15% (f) (7.207) (0.60) 02.10.2023 26.09.2023 to Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 02.10.2023 AGM Ghandhara Tyre & 30.06.2023 Nil (167.364) (1.37) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Rubber Company Ltd. Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

