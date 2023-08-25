Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
International
Industries Limited 30.06.2023 20% (f) 2,272.936 17.23 27.09.2023 20.09.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.30.A.M 27.09.2023
AGM
Otsuka Pakistan 30.06.2023 15% (f) (7.207) (0.60) 02.10.2023 26.09.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 02.10.2023
AGM
Ghandhara Tyre & 30.06.2023 Nil (167.364) (1.37) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Rubber Company Ltd. Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments