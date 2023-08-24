BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Wall St gains on Nvidia boost, caution sets in ahead of Powell speech

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 08:10pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday, following a stellar forecast from chip designer Nvidia though caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week kept gains in check.

The chip designer late on Wednesday forecast quarterly revenue that far exceeded expectations, boosting investor confidence in an artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

Shares of Nvidia were last up only 3%, slipping from a fresh record high of $502.66 earlier in the session, with some analysts pointing to profit-taking after a strong run of gains heading into the second-quarter results.

“When you look at an equity that’s up 220% on a year to date basis, there’s always room for profit taking,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Nvidia’s results also lifted Microsoft and Alphabet, which were up 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively. Both companies have been rushing to incorporate generative AI into their web search platforms.

However, shares of other technology-linked stocks such as Apple Inc, Tesla and Meta Platforms reversed course from premarket moves, falling between 0.6% and 1.7%.

Investors were hoping that Nvidia results would revive a rally in broader stock markets which had stalled recently due to concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.

A Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at 230,000 for the week ended Aug. 19, against expectations of 240,000 as polled by Reuters, suggesting a still-tight labor market.

Separate data showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods rose modestly in July, suggesting business spending on equipment could continue to grow.

The reports came ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole on Friday that would offer more clues on the direction for the U.S. interest rates.

“The Jackson Hole last year was not good for markets. So you’ve got a little bit of a down shift into a wait-and-see mode to ascertain what Powell is going to sound like this year at Jackson Hole,” said Hogan.

Traders’ bet of the central bank holding its interest rate at current levels in the September policy meet was intact at 84.5%.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.27 points, or 0.04%, at 34,486.25, the S&P 500 was up 10.32 points, or 0.23%, at 4,446.33, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.52 points, or 0.33%, at 13,765.47.

Pressuring the cyclicals-heavy Dow, Boeing fell 3.9% after the planemaker said it had recently identified a new 737 MAX quality problem involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems that will delay near-term deliveries.

Dollar Tree lost 9.6% after the retailer forecast annual profit largely below estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 82 new lows.

