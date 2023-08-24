BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.22%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
DGKC 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.13%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.64%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
MLCF 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
OGDC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.37%)
PIOC 91.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
PRL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,069 Increased By 19 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance FABL (Faysal Bank Limited) 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -7.13%

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 76% in 6MCY23

BR Web Desk Published 24 Aug, 2023 03:31pm

Faysal Bank declared a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rs7.66 billion for the first half of 2023 (January-June), nearly 76% higher than the Rs4.36 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As per the financial results provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Faysal Bank announced an earning per share (EPS) of Rs5.05, as compared to EPS of Rs2.87 in SPLY.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Faysal Bank Limited announced an interim cash dividend of Re1 per share of Rs10 each i.e. 10%.

The increase in profit was led by sharp spike in profit/return earned on Islamic financing and related assets, investments and placements.

The net profit/return rose from Rs16.23 billion in 6MCY22 to Rs30.74 billion in 6MCY23, a robust increase of over 89%.

Among other income, the fee and commission income earned by Faysal Bank in 6MCY23 amounted to Rs4.5 billion, a surge of over 28% against Rs3.5 billion earned in the same period last year.

However, the dividend income of the firm lowered Rs349.6 million in 6MCY22 to Rs209.9 million in 6MCY23.

Faysal Bank’s foreign exchange income inched up by 17% from Rs1.43 billion to Rs1.67 million in 6MCY23.

The other income earned by the bank also dropped by 17% as it reduced to Rs103.98 million in 6MCY23 from Rs125.1 million in SPLY.

During 6MCY23, operating expenses of the firm amounted to Rs17.87 billion, up 45% against Rs12.33 billion in SPLY.

The firm reported a sharp hike in expenditure on worker welfare fund which almost doubled during the period. Faysal Bank spent Rs179.03 million under this head in 6MCY22 and Rs335.5 billion in 6MCY23.

stocks PSX Faysal Bank profit after tax foreign exchange income dividend income

Comments

1000 characters

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 76% in 6MCY23

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Oil steadies, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI

Read more stories