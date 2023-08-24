Russia says downs Ukrainian drones in latest attack

MOSCOW: Russian air defences downed three Ukrainian drones, Moscow’s defence ministry said on Thursday, without giving details of damage or casualties.

Two drones sent by Kyiv “were destroyed by air defence over the territory of the Bryansk region” which borders Ukraine, the defence ministry wrote on Telegram.

Another drone “was detected and destroyed by air defence over the territory of Kaluga region” southwest of Moscow, it added.

It gave no details on damage or casualties.

Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone strike killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the local governor said.

Ukraine says air defences shot down 11 of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight

The same day, a drone crashed into a skyscraper in a Moscow business district and smashed a window, without causing any casualties, authorities said.

It was the sixth consecutive night the Moscow region had been targeted by drone strikes.