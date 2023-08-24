BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.75%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.26%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
At least seven wounded in Russian missile strike on Dnipro

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2023 10:57am

KYIV: At least seven people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Dnipro city that damaged residential buildings and water and gas pipes, the local governor said Thursday.

“Powerful explosions occurred in Dnipro in the middle of the night. The enemy hit the city with missiles,” Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Six of the seven wounded had been hospitalised, he said.

Two residential buildings, commercial buildings and busses and cars in the central Ukrainian city were also damaged, Lysak said, adding that one of the missiles had been shot down by air defences.

Seven killed, 90 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Chernihiv

Pictures shared on Lysak’s Telegram account showed debris on top of a car with its windows smashed and debris littering the floor. Details about the destruction were still being clarified, he said.

RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine forces Russian missile strike Russia's Luna 25 Ukraine's Dnipro city

