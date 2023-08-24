BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.02%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.95%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
Australian shares gain on commodity, financial boost

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 10:02am
Australian shares rose for a third session on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight financials and commodity stocks, while Whitehaven Coal slumped after forecasting weaker-than-expected annual managed coal output and suspending a buyback programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,170.9 by 0056 GMT, also tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The benchmark firmed about 0.4% on Wednesday.

Investors were waiting for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at an annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday when he might provide more clues about the US interest rate outlook, even as a Fed official raised the prospects of Powell delivering a more hawkish message.

In Sydney, gold stocks took the centre-stage, rising about 2.1% after bullion prices jumped due to receding US treasury yields.

Sector majors Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining gained about 4.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Financials, which make up a third of the benchmark, advanced 0.9%.

The country’s big four banks gained between 0.4% and 1%.

Technology and mining stocks rose 1.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways climbed as much as 3.2% after the country’s flagship airline reported a record annual profit on the back of resilient travel demand.

Whitehaven Coal slumped as much as 6% after the coal miner forecasted weaker-than-expected annual managed coal output for fiscal 2024 and said it would suspend its buyback programme as it might need to allocate money to growth projects.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% to 11,542.4.

Air New Zealand climbed as much as 3.3% as the carrier signalled robust customer demand for the 2024 financial year after posting a large annual profit.

Australian stocks

