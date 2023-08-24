BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.09%)
FABL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,826 Increased By 25.6 (0.53%)
BR30 17,121 Increased By 70.8 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,642 Increased By 223.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,953 Increased By 99.1 (0.59%)
PM reaches out to businesspeople representing SMEs

  • Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi
Recorder Report Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 09:51am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday assured that the interim government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi.

The Prime Minister, talking to the businessmen coming from the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said keeping in view the limited time and mandate, the caretaker government would put in all-out efforts to make a beginning for a new Karachi and Pakistan. He said Karachi, once a “romance” and vacation destination for the people of Balochistan lost its grandeur and suffered from economic and social issues.

He said the Sindh capital used to be home to multiple ethnicities and cultures representing the whole of Pakistan. He said the interim government would strive to revive the Pakistan which Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of.

Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

He said considering the poor treatment of minorities in the neighbouring country, the people of Pakistan should be thankful to the foresightedness of Quaid-e-Azam who had struggled for a separate homeland.

The Prime Minister said mutual respect, observance of rights and obedience of the Quranic teachings could help resolve almost 92% of the issues confronting the country.

He assured the business community that the Sindh Chief Secretary and other government machinery would keep them on board for formulating a mechanism to resolve their issues.

WarrenDesiBuffet Aug 24, 2023 06:39am
Kakar is so obviously a very mediocre and shallow puppet. Poor and selfish choice by those who made him PM. We needed solid leadership at this stage.
zaya zaya Aug 24, 2023 06:59am
No one is going to invest in an Economy controlled by the Partial Law. FDI is most suitable where there is a stable Political Economy, means all its element Systems are stable Political Policies, Economic Policies sectors open for Investment or barriers and sectors to protect, Legal Systems IPP, Rule of Law, ease of Business and its Protection of Contracts and Ventures ensuring Profits and its repatriation, Technological and Digital Systems and its implementation barriers. When an FDI investor does PESTEL its just not there as a viable place to invest, not right now when the current mob is yet again planning to go against the SBA from IMF that 3 Tranches of loans are conditional now, caretaker govt and elections, all within 9 months...till end March 2024. Beware one of the IMF loan SBA condition, Anything either side of it will not be accepted by IMF and Pakistan economy will be in chaos and will faulter.
zaya zaya Aug 24, 2023 07:52am
Talk less and do more kakar shb, first cancel all unnessary expenditure on vehicles imports for the bureaucracy. Also, as Caretaker PM Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar should immediately cancel all development funds authorised and issued by PDM Shehbaz Sharif as election bribe in the last one month to save the govt funds as part of Fiscal Control.
zaya zaya Aug 24, 2023 07:59am
"Caretaker PM Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar should immediately cancel all development funds authorised and issued by PDM Shehbaz Sharif as election bribe in the last one month to save the govt funds as part of Fiscal Control." Never mind about that, have you looked apnaye Girabaan that you referred to in last speech, so stop this nonsense comparing neighbour country. Reminiscing will not get Karachi or Sindh back to the Past glory and what is this New Karachi yet you aspire for old Karachi Romance. Work more speak less please, time is running out, the economy needs concrete policies implemented. Think and Act only.
