BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,132 Increased By 82 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,606 Increased By 187.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,941 Increased By 87.5 (0.52%)
Terrorists to be hunted down until their surrender: COAS

Press Release Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat yesterday while fighting gallantly against terrorists, said a press release.

Upon arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. The COAS said that Shuhadas are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

The COAS emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

