Terrorists to be hunted down until their surrender: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat yesterday while fighting gallantly against terrorists, said a press release.

Upon arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. The COAS said that Shuhadas are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

The COAS emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

