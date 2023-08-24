BoK MD, AIGP distribute cheques among KP police martyrs

PESHAWAR: In a heartfelt ceremony, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO of Bank of Khyber, and Hameedullah, Additional Inspector General of Police Welfare, KP, distributed pay continuity cheques from the Pay Plus Current Account to the families of KP police martyrs.

Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking, along with other senior executives of our bank, also stood in solidarity at the event.

The families of our martyrs expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards both Bank of Khyber and the KP Police department for recognizing the sacrifices of their loved ones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023