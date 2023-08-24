BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.74%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 24.8 (0.52%)
BR30 17,112 Increased By 62.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By 209.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,950 Increased By 96.6 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Al-Qadir Trust scam: Court grants Babar Awan pre-arrest bail

Fazal Sher Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, granted pre-arrest bail to senior advocate and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case till September 5.

Accountability Court duty judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to Awan till September 5 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and barred the bureau from the arrest of the accused. Awan filed a pre-arrest bail petition through his counsels, Peer Masood Chasti and Naveed Hayat Malik. The petition adopted the stance that the NAB issued notice to him to appear before it as a witness.

The petitioner responded to such notices, and recently another notice was issued to the petitioner for an appearance before the NAB investigation team on August 23.

The petition says that the two initial notices called the petitioner to appear as a witness. However, in the recent notice dated August 21, in the last paragraph, a wrong assertion is made and it caused grave apprehension of arrest.

The petitioner was called to appear as a witness before the NAB in the case of Al-Qadir University against former prime minister Imran Khan, wherein, the petitioner gave his version on record, however, notice dated August 21, smacks malice; hence this petition. There is an imminent danger of the arrest of the petitioner which is triggered by political motivation and is aimed at causing sheer harassment.

It says that the petitioner was granted general adjustment by the Supreme Court of Pakistan when received the first notice in the second week of June 2023 when he was abroad, the petitioner responded accordingly and soon thereafter, the petitioner landed back home as a responsible citizen, who believes in the supremacy of constitution and who is struggling for decades to uphold rule of law. The petitioner has joined the investigation afore-noted and will join when required.

He prayed that under the facts and circumstances mentioned above the petitioner may kindly be granted bail before arrest in the above notice dated August 21 till the final disposal of the case on merit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Supreme Court SC Babar Awan accountability court NCA Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

1000 characters

Al-Qadir Trust scam: Court grants Babar Awan pre-arrest bail

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories