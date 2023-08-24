‘Facilitation Centre’ inaugurated

LAHORE: The Vice-chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Wednesday inaugurated the new facilitation centre for students at a refurbished basement of the Exam Halls, located adjacent to the university’s main entrance.

The new facility comes as an extension of the online processes relating to the academic and the exam department activities like issuance of migration certificates, NOCs, degrees, transcripts, submission of scholarship forms, synopses, attestation, duplicate mark sheets, and distinction certificates, among other things. The centre will serve as a one-stop solution for present as well as past students of the university. The centre will be equipped with brand new computers, an internet facility and an extension counter of the Bank which will go functional in the next few days.

Dr. Mansoor Ghani, an assistant professor at UHS’s Department of Biochemistry, who has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the work, said, “Till now, most students reaching the university campus would find themselves going through a time-consuming exercise of running from one department to another to get their work done.”

He said that documents relating to external student registration, transfer/ migration certificate, transcript, and bona fide besides other NOCs which serve as provisional documents, in the absence of a degree, will be processed at the facilitation centre.

