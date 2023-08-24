BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.86%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,132 Increased By 82 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,606 Increased By 187.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,941 Increased By 87.5 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

JOHANNESBURG: Leaders of the BRICS bloc of leading developing countries have agreed mechanisms for considering new members, South Africa said on Wednesday, paving the way for dozens of interested nations to join the group which has pledged to champion the “Global South”.

Agreement on expansion could help lend global clout to BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - at a time when geopolitical polarisation is spurring efforts by Beijing and Moscow to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West.

“We have agreed on the matter of expansion,” South Africa’s foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Ubuntu Radio, a station run by her ministry, following a meeting by BRICS leaders at a three-day summit in South Africa.

“We have a document that we’ve adopted which sets out guidelines and principles, processes for considering countries that wish to become members of BRICS...That’s very positive.” Enlarging BRICS has topped the agenda at the summit taking place in Johannesburg. While all BRICS members had publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there had been divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

Its member countries also have economies that are vastly different in scale and governments that often seem to have few foreign policy goals in common, complicating its consensus-driven decision-making.

China’s economy for example, is more than 40 times larger than South Africa’s, Africa’s most developed country.

Pandor did not give details of the framework of criteria for considering candidates, simply saying that the bloc’s leaders would make an announcement on expansion before the summit concludes on Thursday.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina - motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS’ promise to rebalance the global order.

“The world is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping ... it has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation,” said China’s President Xi Jinping, who has long pushed for the expansion of the BRICS group.

“Development is an inalienable right of all countries. It is not a privilege reserved for a few,” he told the summit earlier on Wednesday.

Though home to about 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of global GDP, the bloc’s ambitions of becoming a global political and economic player have long been thwarted by internal divisions and a lack of coherent vision.

Russia, isolated by the United States and Europe over its invasion of Ukraine, is keen to show Western powers it still has friends.

India China Russia Brazil Xi Jinping BRICS global GDP Naledi Pandor

Comments

1000 characters

BRICS nations agree to expand developing world bloc

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

ECP invites politicians to discuss ‘election roadmap’

Toshakhana reference: There’re prima facie serious defects in trial court’s verdict: CJP

Senate body proposes scrutiny of assets of IR, Customs officials

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Petition under Articles 186-A and 187: IK prays to SC to transfer his cases from IHC to other court

Read more stories