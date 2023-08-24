Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Dawood Hercules 23.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Corporation Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
June 30, 2023
Nimir Resins Ltd 23.08.2023 02.00 To consider the matter Meeting in
Wednesday P.M other than Financial Progress
Results
Asia Insurance 23.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Company Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
June 30, 2023
IGI Holdings Ltd 23.08.2023 03.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
June 30, 2023
International 23.08.2023 03.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Industries Ltd Wednesday P.M the Period ended June Progress
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments