KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Dawood Hercules 23.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Corporation Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress June 30, 2023 Nimir Resins Ltd 23.08.2023 02.00 To consider the matter Meeting in Wednesday P.M other than Financial Progress Results Asia Insurance 23.08.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Company Ltd Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress June 30, 2023 IGI Holdings Ltd 23.08.2023 03.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Wednesday P.M for the Period Ended Progress June 30, 2023 International 23.08.2023 03.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in Industries Ltd Wednesday P.M the Period ended June Progress 30, 2023 ==========================================================================================

