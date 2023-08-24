PML-N delegation to meet ECP secy tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A seven-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary tomorrow (Friday) to hold consultations on the election process.

In a statement, PML-N secretary-information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the ECP has invited the PML-N for consultations on the election process on August 25.

She said that a seven-member delegation has been constituted for the consultation with the ECP, including PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, party’s Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, PML-N Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Amir Maqam, and Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar.

