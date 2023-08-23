BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
US stocks rise as retailers report mixed results

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2023 07:30pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced early Wednesday, digesting mixed results from retailers ahead of a closely watched report from artificial intelligence leader Nvidia.

Stocks have struggled to gain traction in August following a positive run in the first seven months of 2023. But yields on the 10-year US Treasury note – which have hit multi-year highs in recent days – retreated.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 34,373.68.

Wall Street’s main indexes pare gains

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 4,407.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 13,595.96.

All eyes will be on the earnings report later today from chip company Nvidia.

The week’s other heavily anticipated event will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

In earnings news, Foot Locker sank more than 34 percent as it reported a quarterly loss of $5 million, while noting a “softening” in business trends in July.

But Abercrombie & Fitch surged more than 18 percent as it swung to profitability in the second quarter on higher sales. The apparel retailer reported “strong customer receptivity of our brands and product.”

