BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia destroyed 270,000 tonnes of grain in month: Kyiv

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:09pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian strikes on its sea and river ports had destroyed 270,000 tonnes of grain in the space of a month, as Moscow pounds its export infrastructure.

Since July’s collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which aimed to ensure safe grain shipments from Ukraine, Moscow has bombarded Ukrainian ports on the sea and Danube river.

“Russia is systematically hitting grain tanks and warehouses to stop agricultural exports,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a post on social media.

Ukraine says air defences shot down 11 of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight

“In total, 270,000 tonnes of grain have been destroyed in a month of attacks on ports,” he added.

Last night alone, an attack had reduced the port of Izmail’s export capacity by 15 percent and that the port of Reni lost 35,000 tonnes of grain, he said.

“This is the eighth attack on port infrastructure since Russia withdrew from the (grain deal),” Kubrakov added.

Russia’s withdrawal from the deal last month prompted both sides to warn ships approaching ports could be considered military targets, effectively revoking safe navigation in the area.

Last week the first civilian cargo ship sailing through the Black Sea from Ukraine arrived in Istanbul in defiance of the Russian blockade.

grain Russia Ukraine Black Sea RUssia Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russia destroyed 270,000 tonnes of grain in month: Kyiv

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rates continues to widen

President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

Germany agrees to ease citizenship rules

At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Read more stories