BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.73%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
OGDC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.74%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.5%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,991 Increased By 80.7 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,229 Decreased By -188.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.38%)
Australian shares rise on gold, mining boost

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 09:58am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares rose on Wednesday as gains in gold and mining stocks outweighed losses in energy and technology sectors, while market participants across the globe were worried that interest rates could stay higher for longer in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed about 0.5% to 7,160.2 by 0130 GMT, also helped by a 4.8% jump in Woolworths after the retail giant posted a rise in annual profit, even as it warned of inflationary pressures in the near term.

The benchmark index rose about 0.1% on Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting more hints on the interest rate outlook from the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled later this week, where US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak on the need for elevated rates for longer.

Miners jumped about 1.7%, leading gains for the day, after iron ore prices in top steel producer China recovered on Tuesday, underpinned by policy measures and rising demand from Asia’s largest economy.

Iron ore behemoths Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals rose in the range of 1.1% to 1.7%.

In Sydney, gold stocks rose about 1.2%. Sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced about 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Technology stocks slumped 6.2% and were on track for their worst day since mid-June last year, with global logistics software company WiseTech Global down nearly 20% after issuing weak estimates for the fiscal year 2024.

Energy and healthcare stocks slipped about 0.2% each.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,527.9.

Australian stocks

