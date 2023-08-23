BAFL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.73%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
OGDC 99.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.73%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,773 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By 81 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,219 Decreased By -199.1 (-0.42%)
KSE30 16,731 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar gets commodity lift, NZ bonds left struggling

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 09:39am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars enjoyed a rare rally on Wednesday as commodity prices showed some resilience, though bonds still nursed losses that saw New Zealand yields spike to 12-year highs this week.

The Aussie crept up 0.4% to $0.6447, but was again meeting resistance in the $0.6450/60 zone.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.5960, but needs to clear $0.5996 or risk a return to the recent nine-month low of $0.5897.

The Aussie was aided by a rebound in iron ore, Australia’s single biggest export earner, which hit two-year highs on the Dalian exchange having climbed for nine straight sessions.

Yet both currencies would be vulnerable should Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sound in any way hawkish at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, which would also be a blow to stressed bond markets.

New Zealand’s debt has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, with 10-year yields touching a top of 5.185% having climbed 63 basis points since mid-July.

That compares to increases of around 40 basis points for Australian and US debt.

The scale of the sell off partly reflects a relatively hawkish outlook from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which has seen markets price in more risk of a further hike in the 5.5% cash rate, and abandon any hope of a rate cut for all of 2024.

The country also has to fund a widening current account deficit, with exports to China alone down 24% in July from a year earlier mainly due to weakness in dairy.

Australia, NZ dollars hug the floor; yields hit 9-year high

Domestic demand is also struggling with data out Wednesday showing retail sales slid a real 1.0% in the June quarter, when analysts had looked for a dip of around 0.4%.

“Financial pressures are continuing to eat away at households’ purchasing power, with the value of total spending also declining despite very strong population growth and a recovering tourism sector,” said Darren Gibbs, a senior economist at Westpac.

“Unfortunately for households, as the Reserve Bank made clear, interest rates are likely to remain at or above current levels for some time yet.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has taken a more dovish turn, hinting that rates were already high enough to bring inflation to heel over time.

Australia is also running a large current account surplus with exports to China holding up well thanks to resilient demand for iron ore and coal.

China Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell China Economy

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar gets commodity lift, NZ bonds left struggling

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories