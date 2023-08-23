BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP restrained from taking final decision against IK

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 06:34am

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking final decision against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt case against him.

He referred the petition of the PTI chairman to the chief justice for its disposal by a full bench already proceeding with such matter and also issued notice to the ECP for next hearing.

Earlier, the counsel for PTI chief said the Supreme Court and the high courts could initiate the contempt of court proceedings. He said the ECP was assuming the jurisdiction of higher courts and taking action against his client under Election Act which is unconstitutional.

He therefore prayed to the court to declare the action of the ECP as void and declare the Section 10 of the Election Act unconstitutional. The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length restrained the ECP from taking final decision against the PTI Chief and referred the petition to the chief justice for its disposal by some larger bench.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Imran Khan ECP PTI chairman ECP contempt case

Comments

1000 characters

ECP restrained from taking final decision against IK

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Digital census: PPP, MQM-P say concerned about ‘under-reporting’ of Sindh population

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Read more stories