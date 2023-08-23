ECP restrained from taking final decision against IK

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking final decision against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in a contempt case against him.

He referred the petition of the PTI chairman to the chief justice for its disposal by a full bench already proceeding with such matter and also issued notice to the ECP for next hearing.

Earlier, the counsel for PTI chief said the Supreme Court and the high courts could initiate the contempt of court proceedings. He said the ECP was assuming the jurisdiction of higher courts and taking action against his client under Election Act which is unconstitutional.

He therefore prayed to the court to declare the action of the ECP as void and declare the Section 10 of the Election Act unconstitutional. The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length restrained the ECP from taking final decision against the PTI Chief and referred the petition to the chief justice for its disposal by some larger bench.

