Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Zaheer Abbasi Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power has decided to take a detailed briefing on the generation and distribution of electricity to provinces after it was informed that significant losses are being faced due to a lack of cooperation by the provinces.

The meeting presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro on Tuesday, was informed that the Power Division apprised that a loss of Rs470 billion occurred due to non-cooperation of the provinces in this regard.

An official said at the request of the Power Division, the meeting was converted into an in-camera session that decided to seek a detailed briefing from the Power Division with regard to the distribution of electricity to the provinces. The official added that the question with regard to power distribution was raised by Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan.

Double circuit transmission line contract: Senate body for taking action against persons involved

At the outset of the meeting, the chairman of the committee stated that he being the custodian of the public money will get to the bottom of each and every penny being consumed.

He added that the committee has already finalised the findings of the 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad. The committee inquired the Power Division on the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee in its previous committee meetings.

The Power Division informed the committee that they had received a copy of the approved minutes a week ago and sought time for implementation of the recommendations.

An in-camera discussion also took place at length on the public petition No PP -5338 and PP - 5350 regarding tender, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 765kV double circuit transmission lines Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad (Lot-I, II and III).

Sitki Serifeken, SA-RA Energy (Sa-Ra Energy Construction Trade and Industry Co) representative briefed the committee in detail about the petition. Thereafter, various queries were raised by the members of the committee which were responded to, added Senate media cell.

After detailed deliberations, the committee concluded its findings clubbed with the findings of 765kV double circuit transmission lines project LoT-I.

The committee concluded that the queries raised by the complainant has not been addressed by the NTDC and also failed to address the instructions issued by the Lahore High Court.

The committee found the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) as ineligible and fraudulent with mala fide intentions.

The committee remarked that the NTDC will remain on the agenda till all the LoTs of 765kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad and other components are evaluated in detail.

The committee also sought a detailed briefing on the generation and distribution of electricity to provinces. The Power Division apprised the committee that a loss of Rs470 billion occurred due to the non-cooperation of the provinces in this regard. The remaining agenda was deferred till the upcoming meetings.

The meeting was attended by senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmed Zai, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo. The representatives of the concerned departments were also in attendance.

