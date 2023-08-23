BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Six soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in SW

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between Army troops and terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers in exchange of fire with terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

In a message, the caretaker Prime Minister said the six soldiers who lost their lives fighting the terrorists are pride of the country.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he said sacrifices of these soldiers will not go in vain and the menace of terrorism will be extirpated forever.

