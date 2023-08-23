BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Rescuers pulled seven children and one man to safety after their cable car became stranded high over a remote ravine on Tuesday, ending an ordeal lasting more than 15 hours. “It was a unique operation that required lots of skill,” the military said in a statement.

The high-risk operation in the north of Pakistan was completed in the darkness of night after the cable car snagged early in the morning, leaving it hanging precariously at an angle all day.

“All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued,” caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan army rescues 110 people stranded in Swat: ISPR

“Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people.”

A military helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell after two children had been pulled to safety. Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue continued.

A security source said that cable crossing experts had been trying to rescue the children one by one by transferring them on to a small platform along the cable.

Before the helicopter rescue was called off, TV footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car in a harness, swinging side to side, before being lowered to the ground.

‘EXTREMELY DIFFICULT’

The rescue effort transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.

“An extremely difficult and complicated operation has been successfully completed by the Pakistan military,” the military said in a statement.

“All stranded persons were safely evacuated and moved to a safe place... Civil administration and locals also actively came forward to participate in this operation.”

Pakistan KP Pakistan military rescue operation cable car Battagram

Comments

1000 characters

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Digital census: PPP, MQM-P say concerned about ‘under-reporting’ of Sindh population

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Read more stories