Pakistan army rescues 110 people stranded in Swat: ISPR

Pakistan Army has rescued 110 people stranded in Swat after the high flood in the area swept away houses and other structures, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four special army aviation helicopters evacuated the stranded people from Khwazakhela and shifted them to the Swat Cantonment area.

“These rescued people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing said.

Thousands told to evacuate as rivers in KP rise

It further shared that the people who were struck at the mountain top in Kumrat will also be evacuated by army helicopters as soon as the weather situation improves.

Earlier, a Pakistan army team rescued 22 tourists who had gone from Islamabad and got struck in Kumrat valley in Upper Dir of KP province.

“Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather,” ISPR had said.

Meanwhile, Dir Scouts has established Flood Relief Control Centre. In case of emergency or assistance required public can contact Dir scouts flood Relief control room on following numbers: 03091311310, 03235780067 and 0945-825526.

The military has also urged the people not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to emergency situation caused by flash floods.