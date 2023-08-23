BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Aug 23, 2023
Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman for not providing information about the individuals and companies who availed benefits from the ‘Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme’ given during the tenure of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

It is learnt that the PIC has also issued notice for imposing a penalty to the extent of 100 days’ salary to chairman FBR for default on the part of FBR for hiding information about beneficiaries of Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PIC has directed the chairman FBR to provide information about the individuals and companies who reaped benefits from the amnesty scheme given during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

The order came after a taxpayer citizen, Waheed Shahzad Butt, lodged a complaint against the FBR’s chief, alleging that the agency was trying to hide crucial information.

The appellant, Waheed Butt, had also previously approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Federal Tax Ombudsman seeking disclosure of information pertaining to companies and persons who availed the Clause 86 of Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and the amount introduced under it at zero percent income tax.

When contacted, Waheed Shahzad told this correspondent that the introduction of any tax amnesty scheme for tax evaders was “nothing but the height of immorality fully sponsored by the state”. The government, instead of entertaining any such scheme, should seriously consider introducing an “asset-seizure scheme to confiscate undeclared and untaxed assets created from black money”.

He contended and stressed the need for laws to bring back “looted money from tax cheaters”. The PIC notice states, “Show cause notice for failure to comply with the order of the commission. You are directed to appear in person or through your PIO/designated officer (not below the rank of BS-19) before the Commission on August 30, 2023 at 11:30am to provide reasons as to why proceedings may not be initiated against you under Section 20 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

