KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at Governor House.

In the meeting, the overall political situation of the country, development projects of the federal government in Sindh province, provision of facilities to the people of the province were discussed.

Governor requested the Prime Minister to give special attention to the rehabilitation of Karachi’s infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023