Tech shares extend gains, lifting Nasdaq

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly climbed early Tuesday behind gains from large tech names as markets weighed mixed earnings from leading retailers and monitored Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq on Monday shook off recent weakness and pushed higher on a round of bargain-hunting after falling for most of August.

That trend continued early Tuesday, with Google parent Alphabet, Netflix and Microsoft all advancing.

About 15 minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5 percent to 13,558.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 34,449.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,409,90.

Stocks have been under pressure in August, most recently due to a spike in Treasury bond yields to multi-year peaks amid expectations that interest rates will still higher for longer.

Among retailers reporting results, Lowe’s jumped 4.0 percent, but Macy’s fell 6.0 percent and Dick’s Sporting Goods slumped nearly 25 percent.