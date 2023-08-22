BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Tech shares extend gains, lifting Nasdaq

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 07:23pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly climbed early Tuesday behind gains from large tech names as markets weighed mixed earnings from leading retailers and monitored Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq on Monday shook off recent weakness and pushed higher on a round of bargain-hunting after falling for most of August.

That trend continued early Tuesday, with Google parent Alphabet, Netflix and Microsoft all advancing.

US stocks open higher as market aims to exit August slump

About 15 minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5 percent to 13,558.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 34,449.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,409,90.

Stocks have been under pressure in August, most recently due to a spike in Treasury bond yields to multi-year peaks amid expectations that interest rates will still higher for longer.

Among retailers reporting results, Lowe’s jumped 4.0 percent, but Macy’s fell 6.0 percent and Dick’s Sporting Goods slumped nearly 25 percent.

Wall Street

