Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Pakistan Rangers apprehended six Indian nationals trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into the country, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian Border Secuirty Force (BSF). It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling,” Radio Pakistan quoted the ISPR as saying.

The press release further said that it was also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

The smugglers have been identified as Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh, Vishal, Rattan Pal Singh and Garvender Singh.

They will be dealt as per law for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities, ISPR said.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory,” it added.

On Monday, one Pakistani civilian was martyred and three others suffered injuries when Indian forces “resorted to unprovoked firing” from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 women while cutting grass in the fields,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR statement also stated that the blatant Indian attack was a flagrant violation of the current Ceasefire Understandings.

The military’s media wing emphasized that Pakistan wants tranquility and peace along its borders but also underlined that Pakistan will take any necessary measures to protect the lives and property of its residents.