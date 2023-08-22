BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
BIPL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.88%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.89%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KEL 2.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 99.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (3.72%)
PAEL 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
PIOC 91.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
PRL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.58%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

  • Smugglers will be dealt as per law, adds Inter-Services Public Relations
BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 03:33pm

Pakistan Rangers apprehended six Indian nationals trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into the country, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian Border Secuirty Force (BSF). It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling,” Radio Pakistan quoted the ISPR as saying.

The press release further said that it was also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

The smugglers have been identified as Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh, Vishal, Rattan Pal Singh and Garvender Singh.

They will be dealt as per law for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities, ISPR said.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory,” it added.

On Monday, one Pakistani civilian was martyred and three others suffered injuries when Indian forces “resorted to unprovoked firing” from the other side of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 women while cutting grass in the fields,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR statement also stated that the blatant Indian attack was a flagrant violation of the current Ceasefire Understandings.

The military’s media wing emphasized that Pakistan wants tranquility and peace along its borders but also underlined that Pakistan will take any necessary measures to protect the lives and property of its residents.

ISPR Pakistan Army Narcotics Indian smugglers

Comments

1000 characters

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Read more stories