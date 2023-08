BENGALURU: Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday amid risk aversion due to persistent concerns over the health of China’s economy and US interest rates.

Indian shares open marginally higher; Jio Financial listing eyed

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.08% at 19,409.30 at 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.06% to 65,252.86.