BAFL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.66%)
DGKC 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.68%)
FABL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.69%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 100.53 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.54%)
HUBC 86.19 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.95%)
OGDC 101.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PIOC 92.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.27%)
PPL 76.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
TRG 94.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Increased By 56.1 (1.17%)
BR30 17,231 Increased By 181.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.1 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 197.9 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hug the floor; yields hit 9-year high

Reuters Published August 22, 2023

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars didn’t stray far from key support levels on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week, while local yields hit a nine-year high in tandem with a bond sell-off globally.

The Aussie was little changed at $0.6413, having been rangebound between $0.6388 and $0.6421 overnight.

China’s faltering economic recovery, a strong US dollar and expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia is done with interest rate hikes have sent the Aussie reeling.

It hit a nine-month trough of $0.6365 last week, where it continues to find strong support, and has lost 11% from a peak in February. For any meaningful rebound, it would need to clear $0.6450.

The kiwi dollar was hovering at $0.5929, after bouncing off a fresh nine-month trough of $0.5897 overnight and finishing largely flat. It has lost 10% from a peak in February.

Earlier in the day, a rebound in the offshore yuan, spurred by a much firmer-than-expected fixing by China’s central bank, helped the two currencies briefly nudge higher but the yuan soon lost those gains.

The Antipodean currencies often function as a liquid proxy for the yuan, owing to the region’s exports to China.

Given the bearish trend, analysts at National Australia Bank on Tuesday cut their forecast for the Australian dollar to 66 cents by the end of the year, from an earlier estimate of 72 cents.

“While we acknowledge 0.60 as a downside risk, we’d anticipate a significant step up in local investor hedging around this level, if seen, limiting chances of a sustained break,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

Traders are looking ahead to a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues about how long interest rates will have to stay high.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield scaled a fresh 16-year high.

The ten-year Australian bond yield hit a fresh nine-year high of 4.327% on Tuesday, leaving the spread with US Treasuries at a negative 4 basis points.

Australian two-year notes now pay 105 basis points less than Treasuries, the widest since May.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars hug the floor; yields hit 9-year high

Intra-day update: rupee slips further near 300 level against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Govt borrows over Rs2trn

Oil prices fall on weak economic data, interest rate worry

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Read more stories