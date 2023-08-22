BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Aug 22, 2023
Pakistan

PDP chief assails mayor for ‘poor’ performance

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: Though Karachi has already elected mayor, it has not changed anything on ground as open gutters and potholes in the streets showed the real face of the megacity, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor, here on Sunday.

Altaf Shakoor said open gutters take lives of innocent people, specifically kids playing in streets. In the civilized parts of the world mayors and ministers resign if such mishap occurs, but sadly Karachi lacks such a brave breed of politicians and administrators.

Modern information technology tools and artificial intelligence should be used to improve the civic governance of the megacity, he added.

He said in all other parts of the world surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence bases technology control traffic and crimes and help in reporting civic complaints.

He said traffic violations are recorded automatically by these surveillance cameras and AI systems and tickets are automatically issued to the violators.

He said sadly the civic agencies like KMC are still run by these old and outdated British colonial government methods.

He said all halted projects of the federal government should be completed on a fast track basis and required funds should be released immediately.



