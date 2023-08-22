BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

DUBAI: - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as the latest stimulus measures from China disappointed investors, with the Qatari index falling the most.

China’s central bank trimmed its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unchanged, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.

In Qatar, the index declined more than a 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 2.1%. The Qatari bourse continued to see downside risks with selling pressure on all market segments. The volatility in energy prices could also weigh on sentiment, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to close 0.8% lower, with oil giant Saudi Aramco losing 1.6%.

Separately, Japan is making preparations for a meeting of foreign ministers from Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in Saudi Arabia in early September, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday, quoting unnamed diplomatic sources.

BDSwiss Qatar Islamic Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories