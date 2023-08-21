BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Amjad Ali Shah Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

PESHAWAR: At least 13 labourers were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast near a vehicle in Shawal Tehsil of North Waziristan district on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak, a civilian vehicle was targeted near Gul Mirkot. There were 16 labourers in the vehicle when the blast took place. Thirteen of them died, three others went missing and two others suffered critical injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Militant attack kills 11 labourers in North Waziristan: PM Kakar

However, Shawal DSP Sherullah said 16 workers were in the vehicle. He said the injured and bodies were shifted to hospital.

The hospital administration said the deceased were identified as Mubitullah, Sahab Noor, Jannatullah, Asadullah Khan, Mir Wali Khan, Maqbool Khan, Sher Zahid, Syed Manwar, Mohaid Ayaz, Muhammad Wali, and Gul Hussain while the injured were identified as Umar Zahid and Umar Ayaz.

Sources said the deceased belonged to South Waziristan, whose bodies had been shifted to their native villages.

In view of security concerns, mobile phone service was suspended in the area.

Soon after the blast, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said it was heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of innocent labourers. “Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected.”

On August 12, two people were killed in what police described were targeted attacks in the same district.

On August 8, two policemen were among four people killed in separate attacks in the district and Peshawar.

Last month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said 665 militant attacks, including 15 suicide bombings, were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.

