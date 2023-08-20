BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Militant attack kills 11 labourers in North Waziristan: PM Kakar

  • No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast
Reuters Published August 20, 2023 Updated August 20, 2023 11:34am

PESHAWAR: Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Security and police officials in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said a suspected improvised explosive device detonated, tearing through a truck carrying the workers to a construction project in Waziristan, near the Afghan border.

“They were working at an army post that is under construction … an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the labourers,” deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Khattak told Reuters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the government broke down.

Other militant groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.

