BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has raised concerns on the pricing mechanism associated with the PMG and HSD sectors in Pakistan.

Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali in a letter written to chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority highlighted a noticeable incongruity between the premiums extended to the state-owned oil company and those provided to other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The focal point of this concern revolves around the contrast in premiums allotted to state-owned oil company as opposed to those allocated to other industry participants.

Inventory loss: OMAP says govt decision impacted OMCs in ‘unfavourable manner’

It said the purpose of writing this letter is to bring chairman OGRA's attention towards the issue that the scope of state-owned oil company's cargo volumes surpasses those imported by its OMC counterparts, attributable to its substantial market share.

As a result of this scale, the state-owned oil company has been able to secure lower premiums in comparison to what is extended to other OMCs.

According to the letter the industry has been at a disadvantage for HSD due to the G2G agreement resulting in loss of billions of rupee VS state-owned oil company.

Similarly, for Mogas analysis of the situation reveals that an OMC with an average cargo size experienced a net loss of USD 2.30 per barrel over the last eight months of 2023, when juxtaposed with the premium secured by the state-owned oil company. This translates to a substantial loss of PKR 4.27 per litre, a staggering 71% of the prevailing OMC margin.

“Despite numerous correspondences submitted by various OMCs advocating for enhanced transparency in the exchange rate adjustment mechanism, regrettably, we find ourselves still devoid of clarity in this matter.”

The letter also pointed out the intricacies of state-owned oil company's computation of exchange rate adjustments integrated into pricing elude our comprehension.

OMAP urges OGRA to facilitate a heightened level of transparency by elucidating the comprehensive methodology behind this process. Such elucidation would empower OMCs to effectively navigate these dynamics autonomously.

OMAP also requests chairman OGRA to evolve a reimbursement mechanism for premiums, akin to the established practice in the case of HSD premiums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA oil price OMCs HSD OMAP Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan Tariq Wazir Ali HSD price PMG exchange rate adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories