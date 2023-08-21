BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Business & Finance

Economic stabilization termed big challenge

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:48am

KARACHI The stability of economy of our country is the main challenge now. The biggest challenge is the collapse of exports. Under the power sector burden this effect is spreading to other sectors also, said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

The appointment of Dr Gohar Ijaz as caretaker federal minister for commerce & industries is an excellent choice for his exceptional credentials as a industrialist and exporter himself.

He added that his ambitious goal of boosting the country’s export to $80 billion is much appreciable.

Further, his dedication to tackling complexities in pursuits to economic prosperity is wonderful. His plans to launch flagship projects within the special Economic zones are admirable.

There are problems like huge electricity tariffs, increased gas prices, huge petroleum prices, heavy interest rates, etc. This is making our exports declined and being out of competition due to raised cost of production.

Achieving our goals and targets, we have to stop anymore increase in electricity/ gas tariffs, and also to check further hike in petroleum prices. He asked not to further increase in key policy rate and instead stabilise exchange rates. Eventually, applying good governance, efficient mechanisms we have to work for reduction in our utility tariffs to boost the exports & the economy, he concluded.

Pakistan Economy Exports SEZs energy sector Ateeq Ur Rehman economic analyst Dr Gohar Ejaz Economic distress

