Al Khidmat distributes wheelchairs in Tesil Bara

PESHAWAR: Al Khidmat Foundation Khyber district distributed wheelchairs among twenty five deserving special persons in Tehsil Bara, of tribal Khyber District.

In this connection a simple moot under the auspice of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber in local press club that was attended by General Secretary of the Foundation Saeed Shah Afridi, district Naib Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami Shah Faisal Afridi, Awal Gul Afridi, Dr Janbaz Afridi and members of the civil society besides scores of local disable persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Shah Afridi and others said that it was the motto of the Al-Khidmat Foundation to serve the needy round the clock and ease hardships being faced by the disabled persons.

It is our target not to remain a single special person without having a wheelchair and in near future all the disabled persons in Khyber will get the facility, they vowed. At the end wheelchairs were distributed to twenty five special persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023