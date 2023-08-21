Belgian envoy underscores need for enhancing bilateral trade relations

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan Charles Delogne has called for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The envoy said that his country gave much importance to Pakistan to further enhance the diplomatic and bilateral trade relations with Pakistan, because of which cordial diplomatic and trade relations were established between the two countries for the last 75 years.

He said bilateral cooperation has been improved to some extent after granting of GSP+status to Pakistan.

However, the envoy stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Delogne was speaking to members during his visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar.

The diplomat mentioned that his country is working on several social and economic uplift projects, including education, health and infrastructure sectors.

He praised the resilience of Pakistan’s nation for combating natural disasters, floods under the depressing economic conditions. He said his country will continue its cooperation in multiple-sectors for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he assured to simplify the process for business visa issue and will remove all hurdles/irritants in this regard.

Earlier, SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi while addressing in his opening remarks invited Belgium companies to make investments in mines, mineral and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prospects of enhancing mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium are brighter, says Ijaz Afridi.

Commercial Attaché of the Belgium Embassy in Islamabad, Abid Hussain, Trade Officer Shoukat Niazi, Former presidents of the chamber Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Malik Niaz Muhammad, members of executive committee of the SCCI Naeem Qasmi, Kashif Amin, Hafaf Ali Khan, Javed Ahmad Khan, Laal Badshah, Monawar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Qurtul Ain and Ihsanullah, Fazl e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Muhammad and others were present during the meeting.

The SCCI’s acting president called for establishment of business to business contacts, organizing of joint exhibitions and taking benefits from each other’s experiences to further strengthen the mutual economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the SCCI’s former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour and executive members pointed out various issues that were hampering bilateral trade and economic relations and gave a number of suggestions for their immediate solution.

The participants stressed for fully reaping benefits of GSP+status and further enhancing bilateral relations with Belgium and other European countries.

