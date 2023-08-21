BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Belgian envoy underscores need for enhancing bilateral trade relations

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan Charles Delogne has called for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The envoy said that his country gave much importance to Pakistan to further enhance the diplomatic and bilateral trade relations with Pakistan, because of which cordial diplomatic and trade relations were established between the two countries for the last 75 years.

He said bilateral cooperation has been improved to some extent after granting of GSP+status to Pakistan.

However, the envoy stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Delogne was speaking to members during his visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar.

The diplomat mentioned that his country is working on several social and economic uplift projects, including education, health and infrastructure sectors.

He praised the resilience of Pakistan’s nation for combating natural disasters, floods under the depressing economic conditions. He said his country will continue its cooperation in multiple-sectors for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he assured to simplify the process for business visa issue and will remove all hurdles/irritants in this regard.

Earlier, SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi while addressing in his opening remarks invited Belgium companies to make investments in mines, mineral and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prospects of enhancing mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium are brighter, says Ijaz Afridi.

Commercial Attaché of the Belgium Embassy in Islamabad, Abid Hussain, Trade Officer Shoukat Niazi, Former presidents of the chamber Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Malik Niaz Muhammad, members of executive committee of the SCCI Naeem Qasmi, Kashif Amin, Hafaf Ali Khan, Javed Ahmad Khan, Laal Badshah, Monawar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Qurtul Ain and Ihsanullah, Fazl e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Muhammad and others were present during the meeting.

The SCCI’s acting president called for establishment of business to business contacts, organizing of joint exhibitions and taking benefits from each other’s experiences to further strengthen the mutual economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the SCCI’s former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour and executive members pointed out various issues that were hampering bilateral trade and economic relations and gave a number of suggestions for their immediate solution.

The participants stressed for fully reaping benefits of GSP+status and further enhancing bilateral relations with Belgium and other European countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Trade Belgium Bilateral trade SCCI GSP+ status bilateral trade relations Charles Delogne

Comments

1000 characters

Belgian envoy underscores need for enhancing bilateral trade relations

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories