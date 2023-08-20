Turkiye central bank says ends targeting conversion to FX-protected lira deposits

ANKARA: Turkiye central bank said on Sunday it has stopped targeting conversion from foreign currency deposits to FX-protected lira deposits, adding it aimed to boost financial stability.

“As part of the simplification process, it has been decided to end the implementation that stipulates a target for conversion from foreign currency deposits to FX-protected deposits,” the bank said in a statement.

Turkish central bank total reserves dropped to $98.5bn

The statement also said the regulations were intended to increase Turkiye lira deposits while decreasing FX-protected deposits by ensuring transition from FX-protected accounts to Turkiye lira deposits.