BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20 loss

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2023 11:13am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand batter Mark Chapman denied they took the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lightly after their shock loss to the minnows in the second T20 International in Dubai on Saturday.

After narrowly avoiding a defeat in the opener on Friday, the tourists managed a below-par 142-8, which the UAE chased down with 26 balls to spare to register their first victory against New Zealand in any format of the game.

New Zealand were reeling at 65-5 in the 12th over before Chapman, who topscored for his side with a breezy 63, lent some respectability to their score even though it was not enough in the end.

The UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (55) and number four batter Asif Khan, who made a whirlwind 48, engineered a clinical chase to fashion their seven-wicket victory to level the series 1-1.

“I think we’ve seen associate cricket is going from strength to strength,” Chapman told reporters after the loss, denying lowering the guard against a team 13 rungs lower in the official rankings.

“The T20 World Cup in Australia highlighted that with some associate nations turning over some test nations.

“It’s certainly no surprise to see the way they’ve played and the confidence they have with some really strong local tournaments here. “It’s producing some good talent.”

New Zealand captain Tim Southee also heaped praise on their opponents. “A lot of the credit has to go to the UAE team. They outplayed us in all three facets,” Southee said.

“We probably didn’t learn enough from the other day, we made a few mistakes that were similar to the other day and we were made to pay for that.

“We just have to be bettered in all three areas.”

The third and final T20 is scheduled later on Sunday.

New Zealand United Arab Emirates Tim Southee Dubai UAE captain Muhammad Waseem Chapman

Comments

1000 characters

Chapman denies NZ underestimated UAE after shock T20 loss

PM says caretaker setup committed to financial prudence

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

PTI leader Asad Umar arrested in Islamabad

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

At least 18 people killed in bus fire near Pindi Bhattian

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad over PTM protest

UN condemns deadly Russian attack on Ukraine city

Alarming surge in Sutlej River’s water level

Read more stories