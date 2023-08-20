BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in The Hague

Ali Hussain Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague on 18 August 2023.

“This deliberate Islamophobic act deeply hurts the feelings of 2 billion Muslims around the world, and threatens peaceful coexistence and inter-religious harmony,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that such offensive acts cannot be covered under legitimate freedom of expression, opinion and protest. International law obliges States to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

“Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities,” read the statement, adding that it is the responsibility of national governments and the international community at large to prevent racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic acts.

It added that that was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in the Netherlands. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts,” the statement added. Through the statement, Pakistan also called on the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work collectively to promote interfaith harmony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office islamophobia international community United Nations General Assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in The Hague

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories