Shehbaz visits residence of Tarar

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the residence of Attaullah Tarar and shared matters of mutual interest.

Shehbaz Sharif met the parents and family members of PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar and expressed good wishes. He also paid tribute to the services of former president Rafiq Tarar for Pakistan and the nation. He also acknowledged the services of Attaullah Tarar for his party and the country. He also saw the historical photos of former President Rafiq Tarar.

Attaullah also showed a memorable historic photograph of the late Justice Rafiq Tarar and Shehbaz Sharif of 1997.

In this photo, Shehbaz Sharif could also be seen along with the late president of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the current UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

