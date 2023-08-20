BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM vows to provide patients quality treatment

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi continued his surprise visit to public health facilities, as he visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Saturday and

and reviewed provision of facilities being provided to patients.

The CM also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and received complaints about delay in medical care and operations. He also directed to allocate the land for construction of new wards, upgradation of emergency and ground floor in first phase.

During the visit, he also inquired about the availability of primary angiography facilities for patients. He directed the shifting of recovering patients to the ward from the emergency.

He discussed treatment facilities, including the provision of medicines, with the patients. Both patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided at the PIC.

The CM instructed doctors and nurses to ensure comprehensive care for the patients and appreciated their dedicated efforts in serving the ailing humanity. Considering the patient load, he announced the addition of new beds to the PIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIC Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

CM vows to provide patients quality treatment

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories