CM vows to provide patients quality treatment

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi continued his surprise visit to public health facilities, as he visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Saturday and

and reviewed provision of facilities being provided to patients.

The CM also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and received complaints about delay in medical care and operations. He also directed to allocate the land for construction of new wards, upgradation of emergency and ground floor in first phase.

During the visit, he also inquired about the availability of primary angiography facilities for patients. He directed the shifting of recovering patients to the ward from the emergency.

He discussed treatment facilities, including the provision of medicines, with the patients. Both patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided at the PIC.

The CM instructed doctors and nurses to ensure comprehensive care for the patients and appreciated their dedicated efforts in serving the ailing humanity. Considering the patient load, he announced the addition of new beds to the PIC.

